Wenn es um tierfreundliche Hotels in Kroatien geht, muss man sagen, dass im Gegensatz zu den meisten Ländern der EU, aber auch zu einigen östlicheren Ländern, nur in einem Viertel der Hotels Tiere erlaubt sind. Die Hoteliers befürchten, dass die anderen Gäste unzufrieden sein könnten, wenn sie Haustiere im Hotel sehen, oder sie fürchten, dass die Tiere das Inventar beschädigen könnten. Falls Sie ein Haustier besitzen, das Sie mit in den Urlaub nach Kroatien nehmen möchten, können Sie hier eine Liste mit tierfreundlichen Hotels finden, die nach Regionen aufgeführt sind.



Istrien:

Rovinj: Hotel Angelo Di´Oro, Hotel Villa Lili, Aparthotel Villa Valdibora, Villas Rubin und das Resort Amarin

Rabac: Hotel Villa Annette

Pula: Hotel Aurora, das Appartement Resort Horizont, Splendid, Verudela resort und Villas Rubin

Porec: Hotel Delfin, Hotel Poreč, Hotel Villa Holiday, die Appartements Pical Laguna Galijot, Laguna Park, Laguna Bellevue und das Resort Laguna Park

Novigrad: Hotel Sveti Benedikt

Motovun: Hotel Kaštel

Medveja: Hotel Medveja

Medulin: Hotel Hilde, Hotel Valsabbion

Umag: Das Appartement Resort Kanegra, Sol Polynesia, Sol Stella Maris

Vodnjan: Das Resort Barbariga

Vrsar: Appartements Naturist Park Koversada, Das Resort Villa Koversada

Kvarner

Bakarac –Hotel Bakarac

Die Insel Cres –Hotel Kimen

Crikvenica –Hotel Crikvenica, Hotel Villa Aurora

Jablanac – Hotel Ablana

Jadranovo –Villa Club Jardin Anda

Lovran –Hotel Bristol, Hotel Lovran

Malinska –Hotel Malin, das Appartment Resort Lavande

Nerežine – Hotel Televrin

Novalja –Hotel Liburnija, Hotel Loža, Appartement Resort Hostin

Novi Vinodolski –Hotel Adria Beach, Hotel Novi Resort, Appartement Resort Flora

Opatija –Hotel Admiral, Hotel Ambasador, Hotel Astoria, Hotel Bristol, Hotel Istra, Hotel Kristal, Hotel Miramar, Hotel Opatija, Hotel Palace Bellevue, Hotel Residenz, Hotel Mozart

Pag –Hotel Toni, Aparthotel Frane

Punat (die Insel Krk) –Hotel Park

Rab – Hotel Arbiana, Hotel Zlatni Zalaz, Resort Suha Punta

Rijeka – Grand Hotel Bonavia

Selce –Hotel Marina

Vrbnik (die Insel Krk) –Hotel Argentum

Norddalmatien:

Biograd na moru – Hotel Adriatic, Hotel Ilirija, Hotel Kornati, das Resort San Antonio

Jezera (Murter) – Aparthotel Say Millenium

Karlobag – Hotel Velinac

Knin – Hotel Mihovil

Kukljica (Ugljan) – das Resort Zelena Punta

Mali Lošinj – Hotel Alhambra, Hotel Apoksiomen, Hotel Vespera, Hotel Villa Anna

Murter – Hotel Colentun

Nin – Aparthotel Villa Dupinm, das Resort Zaton

Novigrad (bei Zadar) – das Aparthotel Agava

Prvić Luka (bei Vodice) –Hotel Maestral

Rogoznica – Aparthotel M-K

Sv. Filip i Jakov – Hotel Villa Donat, das Resort Croatia

Zadar –Hotel-Restaurant Niko, Hotel Villa Nico

Mitteldalmatien:

Hvar – Hotel Adriana, Hotel Amfora, Hotel Dalmacija, Hotel Delfin, Hotel Palace, Hotel Riva, das Resort Pharos

Jelsa – das Resort Fontana, das Hotel Resort Jadran

Makarska – Hotel Porin, das Tourist Resort Rivijera

Omiš – Hotel Germania

Sinj – Hotel Alkar

Split – Hotel Atrium, Hotel Globo, Hotel President

Stari Grad – das Appartment Resort Jurjevac, Appartements Trim

Supetar – Hotel Britanida

Trogir – Hotel Trogirski dvori, Hotel Villa Sikaa

Süddalmatien:

Cavtat – Hotel Villa Pattiera

Dubrovnik – Hotel Lero, das Pucić Palace Hotel

Lumbarda – Hotel Lumbarda

Metković – Hotel MB, das Hotel-Restaurant Villa Neretva

Vela Luka – Hotel Posejdon

Kontinental Kroatien:

Brodski Stupnik – das Hotel-Weingut Zdjelarević

Delnice – Hotel Risnjak

Donji Miholjac – Hotel Borik

Đurđevac – Hotel Picok

Karlovac – Hotel Europa

Kutina – Hotel Kutina

Plitvicer Seen – Hotel Bellevue

Samobor – Hotel-Restaurant Samoborski slapovi

Velika Gorica – Hotel Garny

Zagreb – Hotel Gaj, Hotel Golden Tulip Holiday, Hotel International, Hotel Laguna, Hotel Plitvice, Hotel Plitvice, Hotel Zagreb, Sheraton Zagreb Hotel, das Westin Zagreb Hotel

Bitte kontaktieren Sie das bestimmte Hotel um genauere Informationen über ihre Haustier-Politik zu erhalten, da alle Hotels verschiedene Kriterien haben.

Informationen übernommen von: http://www.turistplus.hr/hr/hoteli_koji_primaju_kucne_ljubimce/11/

Tags: Urlaub mit Hund Kroatien