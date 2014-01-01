Tierfreundliche Hotels in Kroatien
Wenn es um tierfreundliche Hotels in Kroatien geht, muss man sagen, dass im Gegensatz zu den meisten Ländern der EU, aber auch zu einigen östlicheren Ländern, nur in einem Viertel der Hotels Tiere erlaubt sind. Die Hoteliers befürchten, dass die anderen Gäste unzufrieden sein könnten, wenn sie Haustiere im Hotel sehen, oder sie fürchten, dass die Tiere das Inventar beschädigen könnten. Falls Sie ein Haustier besitzen, das Sie mit in den Urlaub nach Kroatien nehmen möchten, können Sie hier eine Liste mit tierfreundlichen Hotels finden, die nach Regionen aufgeführt sind.
Istrien:
- Rovinj: Hotel Angelo Di´Oro, Hotel Villa Lili, Aparthotel Villa Valdibora, Villas Rubin und das Resort Amarin
- Rabac: Hotel Villa Annette
- Pula: Hotel Aurora, das Appartement Resort Horizont, Splendid, Verudela resort und Villas Rubin
- Porec: Hotel Delfin, Hotel Poreč, Hotel Villa Holiday, die Appartements Pical Laguna Galijot, Laguna Park, Laguna Bellevue und das Resort Laguna Park
- Novigrad: Hotel Sveti Benedikt
- Motovun: Hotel Kaštel
- Medveja: Hotel Medveja
- Medulin: Hotel Hilde, Hotel Valsabbion
- Umag: Das Appartement Resort Kanegra, Sol Polynesia, Sol Stella Maris
- Vodnjan: Das Resort Barbariga
- Vrsar: Appartements Naturist Park Koversada, Das Resort Villa Koversada
Kvarner
- Bakarac –Hotel Bakarac
- Die Insel Cres –Hotel Kimen
- Crikvenica –Hotel Crikvenica, Hotel Villa Aurora
- Jablanac – Hotel Ablana
- Jadranovo –Villa Club Jardin Anda
- Lovran –Hotel Bristol, Hotel Lovran
- Malinska –Hotel Malin, das Appartment Resort Lavande
- Nerežine – Hotel Televrin
- Novalja –Hotel Liburnija, Hotel Loža, Appartement Resort Hostin
- Novi Vinodolski –Hotel Adria Beach, Hotel Novi Resort, Appartement Resort Flora
- Opatija –Hotel Admiral, Hotel Ambasador, Hotel Astoria, Hotel Bristol, Hotel Istra, Hotel Kristal, Hotel Miramar, Hotel Opatija, Hotel Palace Bellevue, Hotel Residenz, Hotel Mozart
- Pag –Hotel Toni, Aparthotel Frane
- Punat (die Insel Krk) –Hotel Park
- Rab – Hotel Arbiana, Hotel Zlatni Zalaz, Resort Suha Punta
- Rijeka – Grand Hotel Bonavia
- Selce –Hotel Marina
- Vrbnik (die Insel Krk) –Hotel Argentum
Norddalmatien:
- Biograd na moru – Hotel Adriatic, Hotel Ilirija, Hotel Kornati, das Resort San Antonio
- Jezera (Murter) – Aparthotel Say Millenium
- Karlobag – Hotel Velinac
- Knin – Hotel Mihovil
- Kukljica (Ugljan) – das Resort Zelena Punta
- Mali Lošinj – Hotel Alhambra, Hotel Apoksiomen, Hotel Vespera, Hotel Villa Anna
- Murter – Hotel Colentun
- Nin – Aparthotel Villa Dupinm, das Resort Zaton
- Novigrad (bei Zadar) – das Aparthotel Agava
- Prvić Luka (bei Vodice) –Hotel Maestral
- Rogoznica – Aparthotel M-K
- Sv. Filip i Jakov – Hotel Villa Donat, das Resort Croatia
- Zadar –Hotel-Restaurant Niko, Hotel Villa Nico
Mitteldalmatien:
- Hvar – Hotel Adriana, Hotel Amfora, Hotel Dalmacija, Hotel Delfin, Hotel Palace, Hotel Riva, das Resort Pharos
- Jelsa – das Resort Fontana, das Hotel Resort Jadran
- Makarska – Hotel Porin, das Tourist Resort Rivijera
- Omiš – Hotel Germania
- Sinj – Hotel Alkar
- Split – Hotel Atrium, Hotel Globo, Hotel President
- Stari Grad – das Appartment Resort Jurjevac, Appartements Trim
- Supetar – Hotel Britanida
- Trogir – Hotel Trogirski dvori, Hotel Villa Sikaa
Süddalmatien:
- Cavtat – Hotel Villa Pattiera
- Dubrovnik – Hotel Lero, das Pucić Palace Hotel
- Lumbarda – Hotel Lumbarda
- Metković – Hotel MB, das Hotel-Restaurant Villa Neretva
- Vela Luka – Hotel Posejdon
Kontinental Kroatien:
- Brodski Stupnik – das Hotel-Weingut Zdjelarević
- Delnice – Hotel Risnjak
- Donji Miholjac – Hotel Borik
- Đurđevac – Hotel Picok
- Karlovac – Hotel Europa
- Kutina – Hotel Kutina
- Plitvicer Seen – Hotel Bellevue
- Samobor – Hotel-Restaurant Samoborski slapovi
- Velika Gorica – Hotel Garny
- Zagreb – Hotel Gaj, Hotel Golden Tulip Holiday, Hotel International, Hotel Laguna, Hotel Plitvice, Hotel Plitvice, Hotel Zagreb, Sheraton Zagreb Hotel, das Westin Zagreb Hotel
Bitte kontaktieren Sie das bestimmte Hotel um genauere Informationen über ihre Haustier-Politik zu erhalten, da alle Hotels verschiedene Kriterien haben.
Informationen übernommen von: http://www.turistplus.hr/hr/hoteli_koji_primaju_kucne_ljubimce/11/
